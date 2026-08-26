Two Dan Sullivans Advance in Alaska Senate Race After Ballot Dispute

Alaska's U.S. Senate race will feature both incumbent Dan Sullivan and challenger Dan J. Sullivan on the November ranked choice ballot, following a court battle over ballot access and allegations of voter confusion.

Alaska voters will see two candidates named Dan Sullivan on the general election ballot this November, after both advanced from the state's U.S. Senate primary. The unusual situation follows a legal dispute over ballot access and has drawn national attention to Alaska's closely watched Senate contest.

Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher from Petersburg, secured a spot among the top four finishers in the August 18 primary, moving him forward to the general election. He joins incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan and Democratic former U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola in the race, which will be decided using Alaska's ranked choice voting system.

Legal Challenge Over Ballot Access

The path to the ballot for Dan J. Sullivan was not straightforward. State election officials initially rejected his candidacy, citing concerns that he intended to confuse voters due to his identical name to the sitting senator. This decision was challenged in court, with the challenger arguing for his right to appear on the ballot. A judge ultimately invalidated the state's decision, and the Alaska Supreme Court ordered that Dan J. Sullivan be listed as a candidate.

Despite his request to appear as Republican Dan J. Sullivan, the Division of Elections listed him as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., with no party affiliation. The incumbent senator appears as Dan S. Sullivan, Republican and incumbent. The ballot listings were intended to help voters distinguish between the two candidates, but concerns about confusion remain.

National Attention and Endorsements

The presence of two candidates with the same name has led to accusations of attempted voter deception. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Sullivan for reelection and criticized the challenger's campaign as an effort to mislead voters. Dan J. Sullivan, for his part, has criticized the incumbent's alignment with Trump, arguing that national politics have overshadowed local economic concerns in Alaska.

The Senate race is one of three major contests on Alaska's ballot this year, alongside races for the state's lone U.S. House seat and for governor. In the House race, Republican Rep. Nick Begich and independent Bill Hill have advanced. The governor's race saw Democrats Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins and Tom Begich, both former state lawmakers, move forward, along with Republican Bernadette Wilson. Tom Begich is the uncle of Nick Begich.

Ranked Choice Voting and Election Timeline

Alaska's ranked choice voting system means that the outcome could hinge on how voters rank the two Dan Sullivans and other candidates. If no candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes, the lowest-ranked candidates are eliminated and their votes redistributed based on voter preferences. This system increases the potential impact of candidates who finish third or fourth in the initial count.

Final results for the top four finishers in each race were not immediately available on election night, as Alaska accepts absentee and overseas ballots up to 10 days after the primary, provided they are postmarked by election day. The general election is expected to draw significant attention, as the Senate seat is considered competitive and could influence control of the chamber.

Alaska's election process has faced scrutiny in recent years, with state officials and national observers debating the best ways to ensure ballot integrity and voter confidence. Similar concerns about election security and federal-state cooperation have been reported in other states, as highlighted in a recent article on election officials' disputes with the Trump administration.

With both Dan Sullivans on the ballot, Alaska voters will need to pay close attention to candidate details when casting their ranked choice votes this November. The outcome could hinge on how voters navigate the unusual ballot and the broader dynamics of a high-stakes Senate race.