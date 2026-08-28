Southeast Michigan to See Seasonable Weather Before Next Week's Warm-Up

Southeast Michigan residents can expect mild, mostly dry weather through Saturday, with a late-summer warm-up and increased humidity forecast for early next week. A partial lunar eclipse will also be visible Thursday night, weather permitting.

Southeast Michigan is set for several days of seasonable weather, with daytime highs near 80 degrees and mainly dry conditions expected through Saturday. According to regional forecasts, most areas will avoid rain, though a brief shower is possible this afternoon or evening.

Looking ahead, a shift in the weather pattern is expected early next week. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 80s, accompanied by rising humidity and a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms as September begins. Residents should prepare for warmer, more unsettled conditions starting Sunday night into Monday.

Partial Lunar Eclipse Thursday Night

Before the warmer weather arrives, skywatchers in Southeast Michigan will have an opportunity to observe a partial lunar eclipse on Thursday night, provided skies remain clear. During this event, a portion of the Moon will pass through Earth's shadow, causing a visible darkening across part of the lunar surface.

For those in Detroit and surrounding communities, the eclipse will follow this timeline (all times Eastern Daylight Time):

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 9:25 PM (Thu, Aug 27)

Partial Eclipse Begins (Umbra): 10:34 PM (Thu, Aug 27)

Maximum Eclipse: 12:12 AM / 12:13 AM (Fri, Aug 28)

Partial Eclipse Ends: 1:51 AM (Fri, Aug 28)

Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 3:00 AM (Fri, Aug 28)

What Residents Should Know

While the next few days will bring comfortable temperatures and limited precipitation, the upcoming warm-up may lead to increased demand for cooling and a higher risk of pop-up storms. Residents planning outdoor activities this weekend should monitor local forecasts for any changes, especially as humidity rises early next week.

The partial lunar eclipse offers a unique viewing opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts and families. For the best experience, find a location with minimal light pollution and an unobstructed view of the sky. Cloud cover may affect visibility, so checking local weather updates before heading out is recommended.

Seasonal weather patterns like these are typical for late August in Southeast Michigan, with transitions between comfortable conditions and late-summer heat. The National Weather Service provides regular updates for the region, helping residents stay informed about changing weather and skywatching events.