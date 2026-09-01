Oakland County Road Construction Paused for Labor Day Weekend

Most Oakland County road construction will be suspended from Friday, September 4 at 3 p.m. through Tuesday, September 8 at 6 a.m. to help reduce holiday traffic delays, with several key roads remaining closed for ongoing repairs.

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) will temporarily halt most of its road construction projects over the Labor Day holiday weekend, aiming to ease traffic congestion for travelers. According to RCOC, work will be suspended starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 4, and is scheduled to resume after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8. The pause is intended to minimize delays during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

During the suspension, the hauling of heavy earth-moving and large contractor equipment that requires special permits will also be prohibited on county roads. However, several major roads currently under construction will remain closed to all or some traffic due to ongoing repairs or safety concerns.

Roads Remaining Closed

Five key road segments will stay closed throughout the holiday weekend:

Fagan Road, from Grange Hall Road to Lahring Road in Holly Township, remains closed over the Swartz Creek Tributary due to a deteriorating culvert. Replacement is planned for 2027.

Nine Mile Road, from Griswold Road to Currie Road in Lyon Township, is closed for gravel road paving between Addison Boulevard and Briar Meadow Drive. This work is being performed under an RCOC permit in partnership with a private housing development.

Pontiac Trail, from 9 Mile Road to north of 10 Mile Road in the City of South Lyon and Lyon Township, is closed to northbound traffic for reconstruction through mid-November. Southbound traffic remains open, with business and sidewalk access maintained. On-street parking is not allowed during construction.

Rosell Road, from Oakhurst Road to Joel Road in Rose Township, is closed over Buckhorn Creek due to a deteriorating culvert.

10 Mile Road, from Middlebelt Road to Inkster Road in Farmington, remains closed for culvert removal and replacement.

Travel and Safety Reminders

RCOC encourages drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes where closures remain in effect. The agency also reminds motorists to drive safely, buckle up, avoid distractions, and never drive impaired during the holiday weekend.

For more details on current and upcoming road projects, residents can visit the RCOC website and select the "Road Projects" section for updates. Infrastructure decisions like these are common across Michigan, as local governments balance construction schedules with community needs. For example, Ypsilanti Township recently considered a temporary pause on new power transmission projects to review the impact of a major data center, as reported in coverage of local infrastructure planning.

How Road Closures Are Managed

Oakland County's approach to suspending construction during major holidays is designed to reduce travel disruptions and improve safety. The RCOC typically coordinates with contractors and local authorities to ensure that essential closures remain in place only when necessary for public safety or ongoing repairs. Residents are encouraged to check for updates before traveling, especially when planning routes that may be affected by ongoing projects.