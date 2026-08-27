University of Michigan to Pilot Hiding First-Semester Grades in 2027

Starting fall 2027, the University of Michigan will launch a pilot program withholding first-semester letter grades from transcripts and GPA calculations for new LSA students, aiming to support academic exploration and student well-being.

The University of Michigan will introduce a new pilot program in fall 2027 that will keep first-semester letter grades for incoming first-year students in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts (LSA) off official transcripts and out of GPA calculations. The initiative, which will affect nearly 5,000 students, is designed to encourage academic exploration and ease the transition to college-level expectations, according to university officials.

Under the plan, students will still receive letter grades in their courses and be able to view them privately, but only "pass" or "no credit" will appear on their transcripts for the first semester. These grades will not factor into students' grade point averages. The policy will not apply to transfer students, and it is unlikely that students will be able to opt in to having their first-semester grades included on their transcripts or in GPA calculations.

Debate Among Students and Critics

The decision has sparked a wide range of reactions on campus and beyond. Some students expressed cautious optimism, noting that the policy could reduce pressure and allow them to try challenging courses without fear of long-term academic consequences. Others, however, raised concerns about how the absence of first-semester grades might affect applications for internships, graduate schools, or future employment, since transcripts are often used for such purposes.

Nationally, critics have accused the university of "coddling" students and shielding them from academic realities. University officials, including Tim McKay, associate dean for undergraduate education at LSA, have pushed back against this characterization, emphasizing that the goal is to help students adjust to the demands of a University of Michigan education and build early momentum toward completing their degrees.

Program Details and Implementation

The pilot will launch in fall 2027 and apply only to first-year, first-semester students in LSA, the university's largest undergraduate college. Students will still know their actual grades, but only the "pass" or "no credit" designation will be visible on transcripts. The university plans to measure the program's success by tracking academic exploration and student mental health metrics.

Some students, like Adriana Yost, a sophomore at the Dearborn campus, see the benefit in being able to experiment academically without risking their long-term records. Others, such as business junior Connor Olsen, worry that delaying the impact of grades may only postpone the inevitable need to adapt to college rigor. The university has not indicated whether students will have the option to display their first-semester grades if they wish.

Broader Context and Next Steps

The University of Michigan's move comes as state policymakers consider ways to better prepare high school students for postsecondary success. The debate over the value of letter grades versus demonstrated mastery of skills is also playing out at the college level. Venessa Keesler, CEO and president of Launch Michigan, noted that the conversation is shifting toward measuring competencies rather than just grades.

Experts in education have weighed in with mixed views. Thomas Guskey, professor emeritus at the University of Kentucky, supports the university's focus on learning over grades in the first year. Denise Brown, a high school math teacher, hopes the policy will help set realistic expectations for students entering college.

This pilot program is part of a broader trend in Michigan to rethink how students are prepared for higher education. For example, the state recently allocated $40 million to expand dual enrollment opportunities for high schoolers, as reported by Farmington Voice.

The university will monitor the pilot's outcomes and gather feedback from students and faculty before deciding whether to expand or modify the policy in future years.