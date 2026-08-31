'Survivor' Season 51 Cast Revealed, No Michigan Contestants This Year

The 51st season of 'Survivor' premieres September 23, 2026, with a 21-person cast but no players from Michigan. The new season, filmed in Fiji, will feature twists from past seasons and a two-hour debut episode.

The cast for the 51st season of "Survivor" has been officially announced, and for the first time in several years, no contestants from Michigan will be competing. The new season, which features 21 participants from across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS with a special two-hour episode.

According to CBS, this season is being called "the open era" and will incorporate any advantage, twist, or idol used in previous seasons. The cast announcement was made on August 26, accompanied by a 40-minute introduction video available on YouTube. While several contestants hail from the Midwest, none are from Michigan this year.

Premiere Details and Viewing Options

Following the two-hour premiere, "Survivor" will air 90-minute episodes live on Wednesdays. Viewers can watch the show on their local CBS station or stream it live with a Paramount+ Premium subscription. For those with other Paramount+ plans, episodes will be available the following day. Additional streaming options include Hulu + Live TV and Fubo TV, which also carry the series.

Michigan's History on 'Survivor'

Although Michigan is not represented in the season 51 cast, the state has a notable history with the show. Past contestants from Michigan include Keith Famie and Michael Skupin from Farmington Hills, Clarence Black and Rupert Boneham from Detroit, Gary Hogeboom from Grand Haven, Erik Reichenbach from Pinckney, Jon Misch from Waterford, Kyle Jason from Detroit, Kenzie Petty from Gibraltar, Rachel LaMont from Dexter, and Kyle Ostwald from Cheboygan. Notably, Kenzie Petty and Rachel LaMont both won their respective seasons, while several others reached the final stages of competition.

Season Format and Recent Winners

This season's format is designed to challenge players with a mix of past strategies and surprises, as any twist or advantage from previous seasons may be used. The competition will once again take place in Fiji, maintaining the show's tradition of remote island survival. The winner of season 51 will take home a $1 million prize. For reference, the winner of season 50, a returning multi-season player, earned $2 million.

"Survivor" continues to attract a diverse group of contestants, all united by their passion for the game. While Michigan fans may be disappointed by the lack of local representation this year, the state's legacy on the show remains strong, with several memorable players and two recent winners.