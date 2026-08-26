Maricopa County's AI Assistant Reveals High Demand for Pet Services

Maricopa County's new AI chatbot, Mari, is seeing strong interest in pet adoption and animal services, with nearly 8% of early user questions focused on pets. County officials hope the tool will improve access to local programs and boost resident engagement.

Maricopa County, Arizona, has launched a new artificial intelligence-powered assistant on its website, and early data shows that residents are especially interested in pet-related services. The AI chatbot, known as Mari, became available in June and is designed to help users find information about county programs and resources at any time of day.

According to county officials, Mari can answer questions about a wide range of topics, including elections, public health, property ownership, and court processes. However, initial usage data indicates that pet adoption and animal services are among the most popular topics for residents using the tool.

Pet Adoption Among Top Resident Inquiries

Between June 8 and this week, nearly 8% of the more than 12,500 questions submitted to Mari were about pet adoption and availability, making it the second most searched topic after property taxes and tax payments, which accounted for 14% of questions. County jobs and job openings ranked third, representing 3% of inquiries so far, according to Aaron Judy, chief of innovation and emerging technologies for Maricopa County.

The strong interest in pet services comes as animal shelters across the country face capacity challenges, often driven by economic pressures and housing instability. These trends have been especially pronounced since the COVID-19 pandemic and recent government shutdowns, which have led more families to surrender pets during financial hardship.

County Animal Care Efforts and AI Integration

Animal welfare has long been a priority for Maricopa County leadership. The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Department (MCACC) operates as a municipal shelter and broader animal welfare agency, striving to maintain its no-kill status. In 2024, MCACC took in approximately 15,800 pets-most of them dogs-and reported that 94% left the shelter alive. The department has maintained a save rate of at least 90% for nearly a decade, meeting the industry standard for no-kill shelters.

Officials hope that Mari will help sustain these outcomes by making it easier for residents to access information about pet adoption, fostering, and surrendering services. The chatbot allows users to search for specific dog breeds available for adoption, view photos and profiles of pets, and request details about animals that fit their preferences, such as being suitable for families with children.

How the AI Assistant Works

Mari was developed using IBM technology and draws on publicly available data from more than 50 county departments, including MCACC. The assistant also uses a geocoding tool from Esri to provide location-based responses tailored to users' inquiries. County officials say they are monitoring how Mari affects the pet search and adoption process, both for residents and shelter staff, and are optimistic that the tool will encourage greater engagement with animal welfare and other county services.

Maricopa County's approach reflects a broader trend of local governments using data and technology to improve public services. For example, other communities have adopted AI tools to streamline processes and address local needs, as highlighted in coverage of how local governments are using data to address climate risks.

As Mari continues to evolve, county leaders plan to analyze usage patterns and resident feedback to further refine the assistant's capabilities and ensure it meets the community's most pressing needs.