Florida Moves to Regulate AI Use in Public Schools and Colleges

Florida's education boards are preparing new rules to govern artificial intelligence in classrooms from pre-K through college, with policies aimed at student safety, parental notification, and academic integrity set for review and votes in September.

Florida's top education boards are preparing to introduce new regulations on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in public schools and colleges, with policies designed to address safety, transparency, and the role of technology in the classroom. The proposed rules would affect students from pre-kindergarten through doctoral programs, marking one of the most comprehensive state-level efforts to manage AI in education.

The Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state's 12 public universities, is scheduled to review a policy next week that would require each campus to establish clear guidelines on AI use. Under the draft language, all course syllabi would need to disclose how faculty and students are permitted to use AI tools in their coursework.

Statewide Policies for K-12 and Higher Education

The Florida Board of Education, responsible for pre-K through 12th grade and the Florida College System, will vote on September 16 at Polk State College on whether to require public school districts and charter schools to update their internet safety policies to include AI. If approved, these changes would need to be adopted by local school boards by July 1, 2027.

According to a draft of the proposed rule, districts and charter schools would be required to create policies that protect students, parents, and staff from unlawful, deceptive, unsafe, or unauthorized uses of AI systems in educational settings. The rules are intended to ensure that any approved use of AI safeguards student records and information, while supporting academic achievement and workforce readiness.

Schools would also be required to notify parents when teachers approve an AI instructional tool for classroom use, specifying the platform, the classes involved, and the nature of student interaction. For students in pre-K through fifth grade, additional reviews would be mandated to confirm age-appropriateness of AI tools.

Parental Rights and Teacher Protections

The proposed policies emphasize parental involvement, requiring a process for parents to object to the use of AI and request alternatives. The rules also aim to protect the teaching profession by ensuring that AI tools supplement, rather than replace, teachers' professional judgment and parents' primary role in directing their children's education.

Additional safeguards would require that AI tools be accurate, transparent, viewpoint-neutral, and accessible to students and educators with disabilities. Schools would need to make approved AI tools and related policies publicly available, and maintain records of student interactions with these tools for at least 30 days to allow for parental and administrative review.

Importantly, the draft regulation prohibits the use of student data for profit or to train commercial AI models. It also restricts AI from being used to meet students' social or emotional needs, simulate friendships, or employ features designed to encourage ongoing interaction with the system.

Training and Academic Integrity

The rules would require training for teachers and administrators on AI safety, risks, and compliance. Policies must also address issues such as plagiarism, permissible classroom uses of AI, and methods for verifying student work and mastery without relying on AI assistance.

For the state's 28 public colleges, the Board of Education is considering similar requirements. College boards of trustees would be responsible for developing their own AI policies, distinguishing between instructional AI tools and other technologies, and ensuring student privacy and academic integrity. Colleges would also be expected to notify parents of minors enrolled in college courses if AI is used in instruction.

Broader Context and Next Steps

The move to regulate AI in Florida's education system follows the creation of the Task Force on Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity by the Board of Governors earlier this year. This group was established to address the growing presence of AI in higher education and to recommend best practices for its safe and effective use.

Florida's approach reflects a broader national trend, as communities and agencies across the U.S. consider how to manage AI in public services. For example, some cities are already using AI to streamline government processes, such as reducing housing permit delays, as reported in a recent article on how cities are adopting AI for permit reviews.

If the proposed rules are approved, Florida's public schools and colleges will have until July 2027 to implement the new policies. The state's education leaders say the goal is to balance innovation with safety, transparency, and respect for the roles of teachers and parents in the learning process.