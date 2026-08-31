Detroit Apartment Rehab Dispute Leads to Lawsuits Over $1.4M Project

A $1.4 million legal battle has erupted between NFL All-Pro Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Sanborn Construction Group over a stalled renovation of a historic Detroit apartment building, with both sides filing lawsuits and work now under a new contractor

A major renovation project in Detroit has become the center of a legal dispute involving NFL All-Pro cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Farmington Hills-based Sanborn Construction Group. Gardner is suing the construction company for $1.4 million, alleging breach of contract and fraud after work stalled on his investment property, while Sanborn Construction has filed its own lawsuit claiming Gardner breached their agreement.

The conflict centers on the Bonita apartments, a vacant 44-unit building from the 1920s located at 69 Seward Street, just west of Woodward Avenue and north of the Fisher Building. Gardner, a Detroit native and former Detroit King High School standout, purchased the property in May for $935,000 with the intention of contributing to Detroit's housing revitalization efforts.

Competing Lawsuits and Project Delays

According to court filings, Gardner wired $500,000 to Sanborn Construction Group to begin renovations, but the parties disagree on the terms of their agreement. Gardner claims there was only an oral agreement, while Sanborn asserts a written "General Services Agreement" was provided for the first phase, which included exterior repairs such as windows, doors, roofing, and masonry.

Gardner alleges that after the initial payment, Sanborn Construction used his name and status in promotional videos but then became unresponsive, providing few updates and making large advance payments to subcontractors before work began. Sanborn Construction, led by CEO Nick Sanborn, disputes these claims and says Gardner breached the contract by seeking to replace them with his own associates as general contractor.

Project Status and Next Steps

Despite the legal battle, work on the Bonita apartments has resumed under a new contractor, Supreme Construction Group, in which Gardner is now a partner. As of late August, visible progress included interior lighting and debris removal from the roof. Gardner expects the renovation to be completed by spring 2027, with Supreme Construction providing updates on the project's progress through social media.

Gardner has acknowledged the challenges of managing a large-scale rehab without a detailed written contract and says the experience has been a learning opportunity. The lawsuits, filed in Wayne County Circuit Court, remain pending as both parties seek damages and resolution over the disputed contract and project management.

Background on Detroit Housing Initiatives

Gardner's investment aligns with ongoing efforts to revitalize Detroit's housing stock, including city-led initiatives to restore vacant properties and increase affordable housing. The Bonita apartments project is one of many aimed at bringing new life to historic buildings in Detroit neighborhoods. Legal disputes over construction contracts are not uncommon in large-scale urban redevelopment, highlighting the importance of clear agreements and oversight in such projects.