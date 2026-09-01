17 New Restaurants Open in Metro Detroit, 6 Close in August

Metro Detroit saw 17 new restaurants, bakeries, and bars open in August 2026, while six local favorites closed their doors. Residents can expect new dining options in Royal Oak, Novi, Dearborn, and more.

Metro Detroit's dining scene experienced a wave of change in August 2026, with 17 new restaurants, bakeries, and bars opening across the region and six established businesses closing. The new arrivals include a mix of fast-casual eateries, Middle Eastern concepts, bakeries, and anticipated venues in cities such as Royal Oak, Novi, Dearborn, and Ann Arbor.

Among the most notable openings are Bijou, a French-inspired restaurant in downtown Royal Oak, and Unc's Pizza, a Detroit-style pizzeria and bar in Capitol Park. Other highlights include Glykos Bakehouse in Bloomfield Hills, Homies in Dearborn, and Orijins Bakery in Ann Arbor, each bringing unique flavors and concepts to their neighborhoods.

Highlights of August Openings

Big Fat Shawarma expanded its presence with a new location in Beverly Hills, joining its existing sites in Detroit, West Bloomfield Township, and Warren. The restaurant is planning a grand opening celebration on September 12. In Royal Oak, Bijou opened in the former Iron Horse space, offering steakhouse classics and French-inspired desserts. Glykos Bakehouse in Bloomfield Hills began serving Greek pastries, breads, and specialty coffee drinks, while Homies in Dearborn introduced a menu of creative doughnuts and breakfast sandwiches.

Orijins Bakery in Ann Arbor, co-owned by Sava Farah and pastry chef Jin Gorian, debuted with a menu featuring stone fruit tarts, pistachio cardamom buns, and vegan options. Sumo Japanese Grill opened in Novi's Sakura Novi development, serving grilled meats, seafood, and noodle dishes. Sushi Oishii in Sterling Heights launched an all-you-can-eat, made-to-order sushi experience with set pricing for lunch and dinner.

Additional openings include Bella Rose Italian in Royal Oak, Halal Bros 2 Go in Taylor, Hummus & Garlic in Waterford Township, JD's Stage Bistro in Chelsea, Lincoln's Coney Island in Royal Oak, Pitstop Eatery's second Warren location, Raising Cane's in Novi, The Regal Eagle soccer bar in Detroit, Spuntino diner in Melvindale, and Unc's Pizza in Detroit.

Six Closures Affect Local Favorites

While new businesses opened, six local establishments closed in August. The Bowery Grille & Pub in Canton, a longtime neighborhood bar, served its last customers earlier in the month. Cafe Prince, a Woodbridge-area coffee shop known for its unique menu, closed after three years, with a new cafe expected to open in its place in September.

Egyptian Kitchen in Garden City, which opened in 2022, appeared to close despite positive community feedback. Heights Brewing in downtown Farmington, recognized for its gluten-free beer and barbecue, shut down after facing financial challenges. Stumblebum Beer Co. in Troy closed after two years, and Tru Pizza Co. in Wyandotte ended operations after less than a year, with plans for a new pizza concept at the same address this fall.

What Residents Should Know

The new openings bring a variety of cuisines and dining experiences to Metro Detroit, from French-inspired menus and Greek bakeries to Middle Eastern fast-casual spots and Detroit-style pizza. Many of the new businesses are locally owned and operated, contributing to the region's diverse food landscape. Residents can look forward to grand opening events, new menu offerings, and expanded dining options in several neighborhoods.

The closures reflect ongoing challenges for local businesses, including rising costs and changing consumer habits. Some closed venues, such as Tru Pizza Co., plan to introduce new concepts in the coming months, while others have left lasting memories for their communities.

Restaurant openings and closures are a regular part of Metro Detroit's evolving business environment. Residents interested in supporting new and existing local businesses can find more information about hours, locations, and menus on the restaurants' official websites and social media pages.