Wayne County Plans New Roundabouts to Ease Traffic and Improve Safety

Wayne County communities including Canton, Northville, and Romulus are moving forward with their first roundabout projects, aiming to reduce congestion and improve safety at busy intersections starting as early as 2027

Wayne County is preparing for a wave of new roundabout construction as several communities look to address traffic congestion and safety concerns at key intersections. While the county currently has just one roundabout on a county-maintained road, upcoming projects in Canton Township, Northville, and Romulus signal a shift toward this traffic solution, which has become more common in neighboring Oakland and Macomb counties.

Local officials say the new roundabouts are designed to improve traffic flow, reduce rush hour backups, and enhance safety for both drivers and pedestrians. Construction on the first of these projects is expected to begin in 2027, with additional intersections under study for future improvements.

Canton, Northville, and Romulus Move Forward

Canton Township is set to build its first roundabout at the intersection of Sheldon and Palmer roads, a location known for long rush hour delays, especially during the school year. The project, scheduled for summer 2027, will replace a four-way stop with a single-lane roundabout designed to accommodate large vehicles and include pedestrian islands for safer crossings. A second roundabout in Canton is planned for 2029 at Ridge, Saltz, and Denton roads, though details are still being finalized.

Northville, which opened Wayne County's first roundabout at Seven Mile, Sheldon, and Center roads in late 2025, is planning a second at Seven Mile and Hines Drive. The new roundabout aims to improve access to River Park and the former Northville Downs property, with construction expected in 2028. Design work includes a bridge over Johnson Creek and new pedestrian connections.

In Romulus, city officials are preparing to reconfigure the complex Five Points intersection-where Huron River Drive, Goddard Road, Grant Street, and Ozga Street meet-into a single-lane roundabout. Utility work is set to begin in late 2027, with phased construction planned for spring and summer 2028. The intersection has long been considered dangerous and difficult to navigate, and the new design is intended to simplify traffic movement and reduce accidents.

Funding and Regional Comparisons

These projects are supported by federal funding, with Canton and Northville receiving a combined $4.9 million through the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) for congestion mitigation and air quality improvements. Romulus secured $2 million in federal Carbon Reduction funding for its roundabout project.

Despite these new efforts, Wayne County still lags behind Oakland County, which operates 45 roundabouts and continues to expand its network. According to a 2023 Michigan Department of Transportation study, roundabouts in Michigan have resulted in more crashes overall compared to traditional intersections, but those crashes are less likely to cause serious injuries or fatalities. The study also found that roundabouts reduce average traffic delays by more than 63%.

Challenges and Future Possibilities

Wayne County officials note that building roundabouts in densely developed areas presents unique challenges, including limited physical space and the need for land acquisition. Each project requires careful planning to accommodate existing utilities, commercial traffic, and the surrounding geography. Collaboration between county agencies and local communities is essential to ensure that new roundabouts meet local needs and address safety concerns.

In Westland, city planners are considering roundabouts at several intersections identified in a regional Safe Streets for All study, including Hines and Joy roads and Joy and Farmington roads. However, these projects are considered lower priority compared to more immediate needs such as upgrading aging traffic signals and improving bike and pedestrian infrastructure. The study, which covered Westland, Wayne, Inkster, and Garden City, identified 13 intersections for potential geometric changes, but emphasized that smaller, cost-effective improvements may offer greater overall safety benefits.

Between 2019 and 2023, the four cities recorded over 13,500 crashes, 234 serious injuries, and 49 traffic deaths, highlighting the ongoing need for traffic safety improvements. While roundabouts are not the highest priority in every case, local officials say interest is growing as more communities see positive results from similar projects in neighboring counties.

In Michigan, road jurisdiction is divided among state, county, and city agencies, which means that roundabout projects often require cooperation across multiple levels of government. Townships like Canton must work with Wayne County for projects on county roads, while cities may control their own local streets but not major thoroughfares. This layered system can add complexity to planning and implementation, but also ensures that projects are tailored to local conditions and needs.