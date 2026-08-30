RH Outlet Opens in Farmington Hills as Hunter's Square Redevelopment Begins

RH Outlet has opened its doors at Hunter's Square in Farmington Hills, launching a wave of new retail and restaurant additions as part of the plaza's ongoing redevelopment. The project aims to revitalize a once-vacant shopping center along Orchard Lake Road.

RH Outlet, the first of several new businesses planned for the Hunter's Square redevelopment, officially opened in Farmington Hills on August 27. The new furniture and home goods store is located at 30995 Orchard Lake Road, near the intersection with 14 Mile Road, and marks a significant step in the effort to revitalize the aging shopping plaza.

According to Symmetry Management, the developer overseeing the project, Hunter's Square had experienced high vacancy rates and visible disrepair in recent years. The redevelopment aims to restore the center's role as a commercial hub for the surrounding community, which has long valued the site for its local significance.

New Retailers and Restaurants Planned

The opening of RH Outlet is just the beginning of a broader transformation for Hunter's Square. Additional retailers and restaurants are expected to join the plaza in the coming months, including Meijer, Total Wine & More, Nordstrom Rack, First Watch, and Cava. These new tenants will occupy spaces that have been vacant or underused, bringing renewed activity to the area.

Several existing businesses, such as TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Dollar Store, and Ulta, will remain at the center. As part of the redevelopment, some tenants have been relocated within the plaza, including Five Below, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Mattress Firm. The project also means a new location for Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum, a longtime tenant, which plans to move to West Bloomfield.

Community Impact and Next Steps

City officials and developers see the redevelopment as both a commercial necessity and a response to community sentiment. Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Orlaske Rich noted the importance of revitalizing a site with deep local roots, while also addressing the need for updated retail and dining options. The project is expected to draw more visitors and shoppers to the area, supporting both new and existing businesses.

Hunter's Square's redevelopment reflects a broader trend of updating aging suburban shopping centers to meet current retail and community needs. As new businesses open and construction continues, residents can expect ongoing changes to the plaza's tenant mix and layout. The timeline for the arrival of all new retailers has not been finalized, but the opening of RH Outlet signals that the transformation is underway.

Hunter's Square is located on Orchard Lake Road at 14 Mile in Farmington Hills, a major commercial corridor serving the city and surrounding neighborhoods. The redevelopment is managed by Symmetry Management, with support from city officials and input from local stakeholders.