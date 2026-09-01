Most States Progress on Website Accessibility, But Gaps Remain

A new report finds most states are on track to meet federal website accessibility rules by 2027, but many lack resources to fully investigate and fix issues, raising concerns as the deadline approaches

Most state governments are making steady progress toward meeting new federal requirements for website accessibility, according to a recent report from the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO). The Department of Justice (DOJ) rule, which mandates that government websites comply with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1 (WCAG), aims to ensure digital access for people with disabilities. States with populations over 50,000 must comply by April 26, 2027, while smaller jurisdictions have until April 26, 2028.

NASCIO's survey found that the majority of states report being either partially or mostly compliant with the DOJ's standards. Only two states described themselves as minimally compliant or non-compliant at this stage. The rule's implementation was delayed by a year earlier in 2026, giving states and localities additional time to address accessibility gaps.

Challenges in Investigating and Fixing Issues

Despite this progress, many states remain concerned about their ability to investigate complaints and remediate accessibility problems. According to NASCIO, only half of states have a formal process for investigating complaints at the state or agency level, while 17% rely on informal or ad hoc procedures. More than half of states (51%) reported limited capacity for remediation, and 69% said they lack the resources or staff to address all accessibility issues across their websites and applications. For most states, fixing identified problems takes between 30 and 90 days.

State officials generally welcomed the DOJ's decision to extend the compliance deadline, saying it allows more time to refine plans and build program maturity. However, the report notes that the extension does not reduce the urgency of the work ahead. The extra year is seen as an opportunity to formalize structures and operationalize accessibility efforts at scale.

Local Government Support and Ongoing Barriers

The DOJ rule also applies to local governments, which often face even greater challenges due to limited resources and staffing. NASCIO found that 47% of states are working with their localities to support implementation, primarily through information sharing, education, and outreach. However, 53% of states said they are unable to provide support to local governments, citing operational and resource constraints. The relationship between state and local governments on this issue is often described as "non-collaborative and without formal communication channels."

It remains uncertain whether the one-year extension will lead to more collaboration between states and localities. Just over half of states said they are unsure if the extra time will help, while 26% do not expect increased cooperation. Many local governments expect hands-on remediation support, but outdated systems can make this assistance difficult to provide consistently, even for well-resourced state programs.

Background and Practical Implications

The push for improved digital accessibility began in 2024 under President Joe Biden's administration, when the DOJ opened the rulemaking process. Advocacy groups have repeatedly highlighted persistent accessibility barriers on government websites. The rule was later placed under review by President Donald Trump's administration, resulting in a 12-month delay and a lawsuit from the National Federation of the Blind.

The WCAG 2.1 standards require websites to be easily navigable, offer text captions for audio and video, provide alternative text for images, and avoid designs that could trigger seizures or physical reactions. While these requirements are intended to ensure equal access, disability advocates argue that delays and resource gaps continue to limit access to essential government services for many Americans.

Efforts to improve digital accessibility are part of a broader trend in government technology, as states and localities work to modernize their digital services. Similar challenges have emerged in other areas, such as data sharing and cybersecurity, where resource limitations and the need for ongoing investment remain persistent concerns. For example, experts have recently called for stronger safeguards and accountability in government data sharing, as reported in a related Farmington Voice article.

As the 2027 and 2028 deadlines approach, state and local governments will need to balance compliance efforts with available resources, while continuing to address the needs of residents who rely on accessible digital services.