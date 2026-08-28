Michigan High School Football Kicks Off 2026 Season With Week 1 Games

The 2026 Michigan high school football season begins August 27, with teams across the state set to compete in Week 1 matchups on Thursday and Friday. Fans can expect a full schedule of games and new rankings as the season opens.

High school football returns to Michigan this week as the 2026 season officially begins, bringing renewed excitement to communities statewide. The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has released the full schedule for Week 1, with games set for Thursday, August 27, and Friday, August 28. Teams from across the state will take the field, marking the start of another competitive season for student-athletes, coaches, and fans.

Thursday's action will see dozens of matchups, including early afternoon games and a packed evening slate. Friday continues the momentum with additional contests, ensuring that nearly every region in Michigan is represented. The schedule features both traditional rivalries and new pairings, offering a wide range of opportunities for teams to set the tone for their season.

Key Matchups and Season Outlook

Among the highlights for Week 1 are several games expected to draw significant attention, such as Chippewa Valley vs Detroit Catholic Central and Grand Blanc vs Belleville. The MHSAA has also spotlighted five of the most anticipated games, selected state champions in each division, and identified sleeper teams and top players to watch. These early contests will help shape the narrative for the rest of the season, as teams look to establish themselves in the rankings and build momentum.

In addition to the on-field action, the MHSAA has released preseason rankings, including a Super 25 list of teams and a ranking of the top 50 players statewide. These lists provide fans and scouts with insight into the talent and potential storylines to follow as the season progresses. For those interested in recognizing outstanding performances, nominations are open for the Detroit Free Press boys and girls athlete of the week, with coverage provided by preps beat writer Jared Ramsey.

Full Schedule and Community Impact

The Week 1 schedule includes games in communities large and small, from Addison vs Perry at 7 p.m. on Thursday to Ypsilanti vs Riverview at 7 p.m. on Friday. Home teams are listed first, and kickoff times vary, with some games starting as early as 1 p.m. and others in the evening. The comprehensive schedule ensures that families, students, and local supporters have ample opportunities to attend and cheer on their teams.

High school football remains a central part of Michigan's community life, bringing together students, parents, and residents for shared experiences and local pride. The start of the season also highlights the importance of school athletics in fostering teamwork, discipline, and school spirit. As the games get underway, communities across the state will once again rally around their teams, creating lasting memories and traditions.

For those interested in broader statewide issues, recent coverage has also addressed topics such as public safety and legislative priorities, including a report on calls for new firearm regulations in Michigan. For more on this topic, see the article on state legislative efforts regarding gun safety.

Looking Ahead

As the 2026 season unfolds, the MHSAA will continue to update schedules, rankings, and playoff projections. Fans are encouraged to follow local coverage for updates on standout performances, schedule changes, and postseason developments. With the opening week underway, Michigan high school football is set to deliver another season of competition and community engagement.