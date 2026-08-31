Metro Detroit High School Football Zone Rankings Updated for Week 2

Detroit Catholic Central, Warren De La Salle, Saline, and Detroit Cass Tech remain at the top of their respective zones after strong opening-week wins, as Metro Detroit's high school football rankings shift heading into Week 2.

Metro Detroit's high school football landscape saw several teams solidify their positions in the latest zone rankings following the first week of play. Detroit Catholic Central, Warren De La Salle, Saline, and Detroit Cass Tech each lead their respective zones after opening the season with decisive victories, according to reporting by The Detroit News contributor Keith Dunlap.

The rankings are organized into four geographic zones: North, East, West, and Detroit. Most of the top-ranked teams began their campaigns with wins, setting the stage for a competitive season across the region.

North Zone Leaders

Detroit Catholic Central (1-0) leads the North zone after a commanding 55-0 win over Clinton Township Chippewa Valley. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, Birmingham Brother Rice, Howell, and Clarkston round out the top five, each securing victories in their opening matchups. Notably, Rochester Adams, ranked ninth, suffered a close loss to Romeo, 17-10, while North Farmington edged out Birmingham Groves, 14-13, to claim the tenth spot.

East and West Zone Highlights

In the East zone, Warren De La Salle (1-0) dominated Hamtramck with a 71-6 victory to secure the top position. Romeo follows after defeating Rochester Adams, while Harper Woods and Macomb Dakota both dropped their openers. Utica, Grosse Pointe South, and other teams in the top ten had mixed results, with several looking to rebound in Week 2.

Saline (1-0) leads the West zone after a 39-12 win over Rockford. Northville, Dearborn Divine Child, Gibraltar Carlson, and Woodhaven also posted strong performances. Belleville, last year's powerhouse, fell to Grand Blanc by a single point, 24-23, highlighting the competitive balance in the region.

Detroit Zone Standouts

Detroit Cass Tech (1-0) opened its season with a 62-0 shutout against Michigan City (Indiana), maintaining its top spot in the Detroit zone. Detroit King, Detroit Southeastern, and Detroit Denby also started with wins, while Detroit Edison and Detroit Mumford will look to recover from opening losses. The rankings reflect a mix of established programs and emerging contenders as the season progresses.

Looking Ahead to Week 2

As teams prepare for their second games, coaches and players are focused on building momentum and addressing early-season challenges. The rankings are expected to shift as more results come in, with several matchups between top-ranked teams scheduled for the coming weeks.

High school football remains a central part of community life in Metro Detroit, drawing support from families, students, and alumni. For context on how local sports and public safety intersect, readers may be interested in recent coverage of legislative efforts to address safety concerns in Michigan, such as state proposals to ban bump stocks and ghost guns.

The Detroit News will continue to update zone rankings throughout the season, providing insight into team performance and regional trends as the competition unfolds.