Meta to Limit Social Media Use for Teens After $18 Billion Settlement

Meta will introduce new restrictions for U.S. users under 18 on Instagram and Facebook, including daily time limits and overnight app blocks, following a major legal settlement with 48 states and the District of Columbia

Meta Platforms will soon implement significant changes to how minors use Instagram and Facebook in the United States, following an $18 billion settlement reached with 48 states and the District of Columbia. The agreement, announced Wednesday, requires Meta to introduce new safeguards for users under 18, including stricter age verification, daily usage caps, and overnight access restrictions.

Under the terms of the settlement, Meta will pay out the $18 billion over a ten-year period. The company has also committed to strengthening its technology to better identify and restrict underage users, aiming to keep children under 13 off its platforms and ensure teens are placed in age-appropriate accounts. Most of these measures will remain in effect for at least a decade.

New Rules for Teens on Instagram and Facebook

Among the most notable changes, Meta will enforce a hard limit of two hours per day for users under 18. Additionally, minors will be blocked from accessing Instagram and Facebook between midnight and 6 a.m. Like counts will be hidden for these users, and certain safety features will be enabled by default. Parents will have the ability to override some settings, such as the daily time limit, but other features-like the overnight block-will be mandatory.

Meta stated that while adults over 18 can choose to use some of these controls, such as daily time-limit reminders, they will not have access to the full suite of teen-specific protections. The new rules are designed to address concerns about excessive screen time, online safety, and the mental health impact of social media on young users.

Stronger Age Verification and Safety Features

To enforce these new restrictions, Meta will enhance its age verification systems, using both its own technology and third-party tools. Regular independent audits will be conducted to assess the effectiveness of these measures, with specific targets set for reducing false positives-cases where minors are incorrectly identified as adults. If a user is found to be under 13 and removed from the platform, Meta will also review the ages of their connected friends.

Many of the new safety features, such as the two-hour daily limit and overnight block, will be enabled by default. However, some options, like disabling video autoplay or switching to a chronological feed, will remain opt-in. Critics argue that while these steps are a move in the right direction, they do not fully address the risks posed by algorithm-driven content recommendations and other potentially harmful features.

Mixed Reactions and Next Steps

Children's advocates and former Meta employees have described the settlement as a significant milestone but caution that it will not resolve all concerns overnight. Some experts believe the agreement gives Meta too much control in defining what constitutes harm, and that more robust restrictions on content algorithms are needed to protect young users.

The settlement must still be approved by a judge before taking effect. If finalized, the changes will apply only to users in the United States. The agreement also includes regular external audits to ensure compliance and effectiveness over the next ten years.

This development follows years of scrutiny over social media's impact on children and teens, with lawmakers, researchers, and advocacy groups calling for stronger protections. The new requirements signal a shift toward more active regulation of how technology companies manage youth access and safety online.

Meta's settlement with the states and the District of Columbia reflects growing pressure on social media platforms to address youth safety. The company's new measures are among the most comprehensive to date, but ongoing debate continues over how best to balance parental control, user autonomy, and the need for effective safeguards.