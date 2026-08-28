Farmington Area Theaters to Honor Dolly Parton With 'Steel Magnolias' Screenings

Detroit's Redford Theatre and Farmington Civic Theater will screen 'Steel Magnolias' in tribute to Dolly Parton, who died August 25 at age 80. The events offer local fans a chance to celebrate her legacy on August 30 and September 3.

Two Metro Detroit theaters are inviting the community to remember Dolly Parton by screening the 1989 film 'Steel Magnolias' following her death on August 25 at age 80. The Redford Theatre in Detroit and the Farmington Civic Theater in downtown Farmington have each scheduled special showings to honor the late country music icon and actress.

The Redford Theatre will present 'Steel Magnolias' at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 30. The Farmington Civic Theater will follow with its own screening at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, with tickets available for $5. Both venues announced the events as a way for fans to gather and celebrate Parton's contributions to film and music.

Film Details and Local Connection

'Steel Magnolias' is a comedy-drama centered on a close-knit group of women navigating friendship and loss in a small Southern town. The film features an ensemble cast including Sally Field, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, and Detroit native Tom Skerrit. Released in 1989 and based on the 1987 stage play, the movie was a box office success, earning over $84 million in North America. Julia Roberts received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

Dolly Parton's performance in 'Steel Magnolias' is remembered as one of her standout roles on the big screen. Both theaters highlighted her impact on audiences, with the Redford Theatre describing her as a 'national treasure' in their announcement. The screenings are intended as a tribute to her enduring influence in entertainment.

Parton's Passing and Community Response

Dolly Parton died in Nashville after being hospitalized on August 21, according to her representatives. It was later confirmed that she had been quietly battling cancer, a fact not publicly known before her passing. Her death prompted tributes from fans and institutions nationwide, including local theaters seeking to honor her memory through film.

The Farmington Civic Theater and Redford Theatre have a tradition of hosting community events and special screenings that celebrate cultural icons and classic films. These upcoming showings of 'Steel Magnolias' offer residents an opportunity to reflect on Parton's legacy and gather with others who appreciated her work.

Both theaters are located in historic venues known for their community programming. The Farmington Civic Theater, situated in downtown Farmington, regularly features classic and contemporary films, while the Redford Theatre is recognized for its preservation of vintage cinema experiences. Residents interested in attending are encouraged to check each theater's website for ticket information and event details.