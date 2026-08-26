Southfield Freeway Southbound Closed at I-96 for Police Investigation

Michigan State Police closed all southbound lanes of M-39 at I-96 in Detroit Tuesday after reports of a possible shooting. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes as the investigation continues.

All southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway (M-39) at I-96 in Detroit were closed Tuesday afternoon as Michigan State Police investigated reports of a possible shooting in the area. The closure began after authorities received a call around 11:40 a.m. regarding a potential incident on the freeway.

According to Michigan State Police, a ShotSpotter activation was reported near the scene, but as of Tuesday afternoon, officers had not confirmed that a shooting took place. Troopers are searching the area for shell casings and other evidence to determine whether gunfire occurred.

Closures and Traffic Impact

The freeway remains closed from Plymouth Road to Joy Road, causing significant traffic backups for southbound drivers. In addition, both eastbound and westbound ramps to I-96 from M-39 are shut down while the investigation is underway. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

There is no official timeline for when the freeway will reopen, as the investigation is ongoing. Commuters traveling through this part of Detroit should plan for extended delays and monitor updates from Michigan State Police for the latest information.

Investigation Details and Next Steps

As of Tuesday afternoon, no injuries or property damage had been confirmed in connection with the reported incident. Police have not released information about any suspects or vehicles involved. The investigation is focused on collecting physical evidence and verifying whether gunfire actually occurred on the freeway.

Michigan State Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact their office. Updates will be provided as more details become available.

The Southfield Freeway is a major north-south route in Detroit, connecting neighborhoods and serving as a key commuter corridor. Closures of this scale are uncommon and can have a significant impact on local traffic patterns, especially during midday and afternoon hours.