Michigan High School Football Season Brings NIL Changes and League Shifts

Michigan high school football enters a new era this fall as Name, Image, and Likeness rules take effect and major conference realignments reshape the landscape. The Catholic League aims to build on last year's dominance as teams and coaches face new challenges.

This fall, Michigan high school football teams are preparing for a season marked by significant changes, including the introduction of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules and major conference realignments. The Michigan High School Athletic Association's new NIL policy, which took effect in January, allows student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness for the first time, opening new opportunities and challenges for players and schools across the state.

Alongside these regulatory changes, several conferences are undergoing realignment, with schools shifting divisions and joining new leagues. The Catholic League, which produced four state champions last year, is expected to remain a powerhouse as the 2026 season gets underway.

NIL Rules Reshape Opportunities for Student-Athletes

This season marks the first time Michigan high school football players can participate in NIL activities, following a lawsuit last year by Harper Woods senior Dakota Guerrant that highlighted the lack of NIL opportunities compared to other states. Under the new rules, athletes can now engage in social media endorsements, autograph signings, merchandise sales, and personal appearances, though group activities and pay-for-play arrangements remain prohibited. The impact of these changes is expected to grow as the season progresses, especially among players committed to major college programs.

Earlier this year, basketball players such as Keyshawn Summerville of Lansing Sexton and KJ Torbert of East Lansing signed NIL deals with local businesses, setting a precedent for football athletes. As the fall unfolds, more high school football players are likely to explore similar opportunities, potentially changing the landscape of amateur athletics in Michigan.

Conference Realignments and the Final KLAA Season

The 2026 season will be the last for the Kensington Lakes Activities Association (KLAA), as 12 of its 14 schools prepare to move to the Southeastern Conference, while Novi and Northville will join the Oakland Activities Association (OAA). Coaches have picked Howell as the favorite to win both the overall league and the Gold Division, with Northville leading the Black Division. Howell's standout senior Bryce Kish, who has committed to Clemson, is expected to play a key role in the team's final KLAA campaign.

Elsewhere, the OAA and Lakes Valley Conference (LVC) are welcoming new teams, including Livonia Churchill, Livonia Stevenson, Livonia Franklin, Farmington, and North Farmington. These moves have prompted further division reshuffling, with Waterford Mott and Waterford Kettering joining the OAA and altering the competitive balance in several divisions.

Catholic League Eyes Continued Dominance

The Catholic League is poised to build on its strong performance from last year, when four of its teams captured state championships. Detroit Catholic Central and Orchard Lake St. Mary's, winners of the Division 1 and Division 2 titles, return with even deeper rosters. Dearborn Divine Child will defend its Division 4 crown, while Jackson Lumen Christi, which holds a state record with 15 championships, remains the team to beat in Division 6.

Birmingham Brother Rice and Warren De La Salle are also expected to contend, and Allen Park Cabrini, a Division 8 semifinalist last year, returns its top player, quarterback Evan Bergdoll. The league's depth and talent suggest another strong showing in the state playoffs.

Coaching Milestones and Local Impact

Jackson Lumen Christi head coach Herb Brogan enters his 47th season with 432 career wins, just 11 behind the state's all-time leader, John Herrington of Farmington Hills Harrison. If Lumen Christi matches last year's 11-win total, Brogan could tie the record, and a deep playoff run could see him surpass it. The team faces a challenging schedule, including games against larger schools such as Toledo Central Catholic and Detroit Country Day.

These developments come as Michigan schools and communities continue to adapt to evolving rules and shifting league structures. For more on how state-level policy changes are affecting local institutions, see recent coverage of legislative debates, such as calls for new firearm regulations in Michigan.

The 2026 high school football season promises to be one of transition and opportunity, with new rules, realigned conferences, and historic milestones shaping the experience for players, coaches, and fans across the state.