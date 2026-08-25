Metro Detroit High School Football Kicks Off with Week 1 Matchups

High school football returns to Metro Detroit this week, with dozens of teams set to compete in season-opening games across the region. Most contests begin at 7 p.m., offering families and fans a full slate of local action.

High school football season is officially underway in Metro Detroit, as teams across the region prepare for a packed schedule of Week 1 games. The opening matchups, scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, will see dozens of schools from Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties take the field, with most games set to begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted by the host schools.

Thursday's schedule features local rivalries such as Allen Park at Trenton and Gibraltar Carlson at Wyandotte, along with a series of contests in the MAC and OAA conferences. Notable Thursday games include Port Huron vs. New Baltimore Anchor Bay at the University of Michigan, and Detroit Catholic Central facing Clinton Twp. Chippewa Valley at Wayne State. Additional matchups span a wide range of communities, from Ann Arbor Huron at Farmington to Muskegon Mona Shores at Orchard Lake St. Mary's.

Friday and Saturday Games

The action continues Friday with more than 20 games, including Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at Lutheran Westland, Berkley at Livonia Franklin, and Detroit Cass Tech taking on Michigan City (Ind.) at Wayne State. Other Friday highlights include Monroe St. Mary CC at Ottawa Lake Whiteford and West Bloomfield at Dearborn Fordson. Saturday's schedule is lighter but still features key contests, such as Harper Woods Chandler Park at Eastpointe and Milford vs. Birmingham Seaholm at the University of Michigan.

What Families and Fans Should Know

Most games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs, but select matchups have earlier or later start times, including several at university venues. Fans are encouraged to check with individual schools for any last-minute changes to game times or locations. The opening week offers a chance for communities to come together and support student-athletes as they begin the new season.

High school football remains a central part of local culture in Metro Detroit, drawing crowds from neighborhoods and school districts throughout the area. The season's start also brings increased activity around school campuses and stadiums, so attendees should plan for possible traffic and parking adjustments on game nights.

Context for the 2026 Season

This year's schedule reflects the ongoing commitment of schools and athletic conferences to provide safe, organized competition for students. While the focus is on football, the return of fall sports also highlights broader community priorities, including student engagement and public safety. For example, recent discussions about school safety and legislative priorities, such as those raised by Michigan AG candidate Eli Savit regarding public safety measures, continue to shape the environment in which these events take place. For more on how public safety concerns intersect with school and community events, see this recent report on legislative efforts in Michigan.

As the season progresses, schools will update schedules and announce any changes due to weather or other factors. Families and fans are encouraged to stay connected with their local districts for the latest information throughout the fall.