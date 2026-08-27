Farmington Schools Employee Charged With Embezzling Over $100,000

A longtime Farmington Public Schools staff member faces felony charges after being accused of embezzling more than $100,000, including federal grant funds intended to support students experiencing homelessness. The district says services were not disrupted.

A Farmington Public Schools employee who served as a liaison for students experiencing homelessness has been charged with embezzling more than $100,000 from the district, including funds designated for vulnerable students. The charges were announced after an internal review uncovered financial irregularities, according to district officials.

Hatty Ligon, 54, was arraigned on August 25 in Michigan's 47th District Court on one count of felony embezzlement of $100,000 or more, four felony counts related to tax filings, and a misdemeanor charge concerning the safekeeping of public money. If convicted, Ligon could face up to 20 years in prison for the embezzlement charge and up to five years for each false tax return count. Her bond was set at $500,000.

Funds Intended for Homeless Student Support

Ligon began her role as the district's liaison for homeless students in 2013, working with the McKinney-Vento federal program, which provides grant funding to support students experiencing homelessness. According to Superintendent Kelly Coffin, some of the stolen funds included federal grant dollars meant for these students. The district said the theft spanned multiple years, with offenses possibly dating back to 2013.

The district emphasized that despite the alleged theft, services for students experiencing homelessness were not interrupted. Ligon's salary was paid from district funds, while the McKinney-Vento program is funded through federal grants. The district has since reviewed and strengthened its financial controls and accountability practices, particularly for programs serving at-risk student populations.

Investigation and District Response

The financial irregularity was discovered through internal questioning and review, prompting the district to request an independent audit. Once concerns were confirmed, the matter was reported to authorities. Ligon retired immediately after the investigation began. The district has pledged to keep the community informed as the investigation continues.

Superintendent Coffin described the situation as "deeply disappointing" but assured families that the district remains focused on supporting students and maintaining transparency. Ligon's attorney was not immediately available for comment following the arraignment.

Context: Oversight and Community Impact

The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, established in 1987, provides federal funding to help school districts support students experiencing homelessness. Farmington Public Schools serves thousands of students across multiple schools in Oakland County, Michigan. The district's response to the incident included immediate changes to financial oversight and accountability procedures to prevent future misuse of funds.

Ligon had been recognized by the district in 2012 for her dedication to teaching, but the current charges have raised concerns about oversight of public resources. The investigation remains ongoing, and district officials have stated they will continue to update the community as more information becomes available.