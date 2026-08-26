Farmington's Civic Theater adds bar, events to boost attendance

Farmington's Civic Theater is introducing a new bar, expanded event programming, and plans for seating upgrades as it works to recover from pandemic-era declines in movie attendance and repay city support funding.

Farmington's Civic Theater is taking new steps to bring moviegoers back after a sharp drop in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The historic downtown venue, located on Grand River Avenue, is adding a bar, expanding its event offerings, and planning seating improvements as part of a broader effort to restore its role as a community anchor.

Before the pandemic, the Civic Theater typically drew between 55,000 and 60,000 visitors each year, according to city officials. Since reopening, annual attendance has fallen to around 28,000 to 29,000, leaving the theater operating at a deficit. The City of Farmington provided a $154,000 loan to help the theater reopen and continues to support its operations, similar to other city-run recreation facilities.

New leadership and upcoming changes

Clare Cooney, who became general manager about a year ago, is leading the theater's recovery efforts. One of the most significant changes is the addition of a bar, expected to open within weeks. The new amenity is intended to attract more patrons and increase revenue. Plans are also underway to upgrade the theater's seating, which has remained largely unchanged for decades. City officials are researching options for new chairs and have discussed the possibility of adding a restaurant inside the theater in the future.

Expanded programming and affordable pricing

In addition to first-run movies, the Civic Theater has broadened its programming to include ladies' nights, pop-up events, independent art films, and throwback screenings. Ticket prices remain among the lowest in the region, with seniors, children, and matinee tickets priced at $5.75 and evening showings at $8.50. On Tuesdays, the theater offers a special deal: admission, popcorn, and a drink for $2, which has drawn visitors from neighboring communities such as Novi.

Community impact and downtown role

The Civic Theater remains a key part of downtown Farmington's identity, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year and supporting local businesses. City officials describe the theater as an essential source of activity and vibrancy, providing entertainment options seven days a week. Residents have expressed support for the theater's efforts to adapt and encourage others to attend shows and stay connected through social media.

The Civic Theater's recovery is part of a broader trend among historic local venues working to rebuild attendance and financial stability after pandemic disruptions. The City of Farmington's ongoing operational support reflects its commitment to maintaining the theater as a public asset. Future improvements, including the new bar and potential seating upgrades, are aimed at ensuring the theater remains accessible and relevant for years to come.