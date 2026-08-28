Farmington Hills Recognized as HEARTSafe Community for Cardiac Response

Farmington Hills has earned the HEARTSafe Community designation after training nearly 15% of residents in CPR and registering over 140 AED locations, making it one of only three Michigan cities to achieve the program's highest standard

The City of Farmington Hills has been officially named a HEARTSafe Community, joining a select group of Michigan municipalities recognized for their efforts to improve emergency response and increase survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest. The designation highlights the city's commitment to public safety and health preparedness, according to city officials.

Farmington Hills is now one of only three cities in Michigan to meet all 13 criteria set by the HEARTSafe program, which is designed to help communities strengthen their readiness for cardiac emergencies. The program evaluates cities on factors such as public access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs), CPR training rates, and coordination with emergency responders.

CPR Training and AED Access Expanded

Over the past year, Farmington Hills has trained nearly 15 percent of its population in CPR, a significant increase aimed at equipping more residents with lifesaving skills. In addition, more than 140 AED locations have been registered throughout the city, making these devices more accessible in public spaces and workplaces. The city has also expanded CPR and AED training opportunities for both residents and municipal staff, ensuring a broader base of people are prepared to respond in an emergency.

Collaboration with First Responders

City officials report that Farmington Hills has strengthened its coordination with local first responders and health partners to ensure rapid and effective action during cardiac emergencies. This includes ongoing partnerships with emergency medical services and public health organizations to maintain high standards of response and community education.

Ongoing Community Initiatives

As a HEARTSafe Community, Farmington Hills plans to continue promoting CPR and AED training, public awareness campaigns, and partnerships focused on heart health and emergency readiness. These initiatives are intended to give anyone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest the best possible chance of receiving immediate care before professional responders arrive.

Residents interested in learning more about CPR or AED training opportunities, or about the city's emergency preparedness programs, can find additional information on the City of Farmington Hills website.

The HEARTSafe Community program is a statewide initiative that encourages cities to adopt best practices for cardiac emergency response. By meeting the program's highest standards, Farmington Hills demonstrates a proactive approach to public health and safety, setting an example for other Michigan communities.