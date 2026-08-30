Farmington Hills Priest Fatally Struck While Walking to Hospital

Fr. Tom Szura, a longtime priest with the Marianhill Missionary Fathers, was killed after being hit by a car while crossing to Corewell Health Hospital in Farmington Hills to give last rites. The driver was arrested and the investigation continues

Fr. Tom Szura, a priest with nearly six decades of service in Dearborn Heights, died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle outside Corewell Health Hospital in Farmington Hills. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. as Szura was walking from the hospital parking structure to provide last rites to a fellow priest in need.

According to Farmington Hills police, Szura entered the crosswalk when he was hit by a car driven by a 41-year-old man. Emergency responders transported Szura to the hospital's emergency room, but he died from his injuries shortly after arrival. The driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody. Authorities have stated there is no evidence of intoxication, and the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case for potential charges as the investigation continues.

Community Mourns Loss of Dedicated Priest

Szura, who was just weeks away from his 76th birthday, was known for his commitment to serving others and his long tenure with the Marianhill Missionary Fathers. Family members described him as compassionate, approachable, and deeply devoted to his faith. Friends recalled his willingness to travel to support those in need, including making hospital visits for blessings and prayers.

His family is now preparing funeral arrangements, with details to be announced. They emphasized Szura's generosity and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Community members and parishioners have expressed their grief and shared memories of his kindness and spiritual leadership.

Investigation and Hospital Safety Context

The Farmington Hills Police Department continues to gather information about the circumstances of the crash. Officials confirmed that the driver was not under the influence and that the incident was not a hit-and-run. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office is seeking additional details before making a charging decision.

Corewell Health Hospital, where the incident occurred, remains open and continues to serve the community. Hospital safety and pedestrian access have been topics of concern in the region, especially following recent changes at other local hospitals. For example, Henry Ford Providence Southfield Hospital recently lost its trauma center status, affecting emergency care options for area residents.

Role of Local Institutions and Next Steps

The Marianhill Missionary Fathers and the broader Catholic community in Dearborn Heights and Farmington Hills are expected to hold memorial services in Szura's honor. The incident has prompted renewed attention to pedestrian safety around hospital campuses, with local officials reviewing crosswalk visibility and traffic controls in the area.

As the investigation proceeds, the community awaits further updates from law enforcement and the prosecutor's office. Funeral details for Fr. Tom Szura will be shared by his family and parish in the coming days.

Pedestrian safety near hospitals is an ongoing concern for local governments and health systems. City officials and hospital administrators often coordinate to improve signage, lighting, and crosswalk design to reduce risks for patients, staff, and visitors. Residents are encouraged to remain alert when traveling near medical facilities and to report any safety issues to local authorities.