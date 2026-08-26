Eastbound I-696 in Oakland County Set to Reopen by Year's End

After nearly 18 months of closures, eastbound I-696 between M-10 and I-75 in Oakland County is expected to reopen before the end of 2026, restoring a key route for thousands of daily commuters and easing local congestion

Eastbound I-696 between M-10 and I-75 in Oakland County is on track to reopen before the end of the year, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). The heavily traveled stretch has been closed for nearly a year and a half, causing significant detours and longer commutes for drivers across metro Detroit.

During the closure, traffic was rerouted onto mile roads and service drives, leading to increased congestion and delays. Commuters traveling between Sterling Heights, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and surrounding communities have faced extended travel times, with some reporting their usual 25-minute drives doubling in length.

Key Ramps and Traffic Shifts

MDOT officials report that about 90 percent of the paving work is now complete. The first major change will be the reopening of the ramp from westbound I-696 to both northbound and southbound I-75, which has been closed for several months due to unexpected structural damage. MDOT expects these ramps to reopen by the end of August, or early September at the latest.

Once the westbound side of I-696 is fully repaved, westbound traffic-currently running on the eastbound lanes-will shift back to its original side. This traffic shift is anticipated for early October. Afterward, crews will finish paving the remaining ramps and the median on the eastbound side, setting the stage for the full reopening of eastbound lanes.

Ongoing Construction and Next Steps

Even after eastbound I-696 reopens, additional work is planned for the next construction season. MDOT will continue with bridge and pavement repairs between I-75 and Dequindre Road, which will reduce traffic to two lanes in each direction from mid-April through the fall of next year. Drivers should expect continued lane restrictions during this period.

The I-696 project is part of a broader effort to modernize and maintain critical infrastructure in southeast Michigan. Similar infrastructure reviews and upgrades are underway in other parts of the state, such as the recent consideration of a power transmission moratorium for a major data center project in Ypsilanti Township, as reported in coverage of local infrastructure planning.

Project Scope and Community Impact

The closure of eastbound I-696 has affected thousands of daily commuters and disrupted access to major routes, businesses, and medical facilities. Residents and workers in Oakland County have expressed relief at the prospect of restored traffic flow, with many looking forward to shorter and more predictable commutes.

MDOT's ongoing updates and phased reopening approach aim to minimize further disruptions while ensuring the safety and durability of the reconstructed highway. The agency encourages drivers to remain alert for changing traffic patterns and to plan for continued construction activity into next year.

MDOT is responsible for the maintenance and improvement of Michigan's state highways, including I-696. Major reconstruction projects like this one are typically funded through a combination of state and federal transportation dollars, with schedules and detours announced in advance to help residents and businesses prepare for changes.