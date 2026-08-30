Oakland County Opens 45th Roundabout at Wixom Road Intersection

Oakland County has opened its 45th roundabout at the intersection of Wixom Road, Wixom Trail, Sleeth Road, and Duck Lake Trail, aiming to improve safety and traffic flow for more than 12,000 daily drivers in Commerce and Milford townships.

Oakland County drivers now have a new traffic pattern to navigate as the county's 45th roundabout officially opened on August 27. The new roundabout is located at the intersection of Wixom Road, Wixom Trail, Sleeth Road, and Duck Lake Trail, straddling the border of Commerce and Milford townships. This addition further cements Oakland County's position as the Michigan county with the most roundabouts.

Unlike previous projects, the latest roundabout opened with little to no public opposition, according to the Road Commission for Oakland County. In past years, new roundabouts often drew vocal criticism and concerns from residents, but officials say this time, drivers appear to be adapting to the change more smoothly.

Project Details and Safety Goals

The $2.2 million roundabout was constructed to improve safety and traffic flow at a busy intersection that sees more than 12,000 vehicles each day. The Road Commission for Oakland County has prioritized roundabouts since 1999, aiming to reduce serious crashes and eliminate the need for traffic lights or stop signs at complex intersections. Data from previous installations in the county show a clear reduction in fatal and serious injury crashes after roundabouts replaced traditional intersections.

While multi-lane roundabouts have sometimes led to minor fender-benders or sideswipes, the county has adjusted its designs over time. Recent roundabouts, including the new Wixom Road project, feature single-lane configurations, sharper entry curves to slow vehicles, and improved signage to help drivers understand how to navigate the circle safely.

How Drivers Should Use the New Roundabout

With the new roundabout now open, the Road Commission is reminding motorists of key safety practices: yield to traffic already in the circle, watch for pedestrians and cyclists, never stop inside the roundabout, and if an emergency vehicle approaches, exit the roundabout before pulling over. These guidelines are intended to keep traffic moving smoothly and reduce the risk of collisions.

For more information about roundabouts in Oakland County, including educational resources and safety tips, residents can visit the Road Commission's website.

Oakland County began installing roundabouts in 1999, starting with a low-traffic intersection to test the concept. Over the years, the county has expanded its network, learning from each project and refining designs to better serve local drivers. The Road Commission continues to monitor traffic patterns and crash data to guide future improvements and ensure that roundabouts meet the community's needs.