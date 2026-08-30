North Farmington Edges Groves 14-13 in Season Opener at Wayne State

North Farmington High School secured a narrow 14-13 victory over Birmingham Groves in the 2026 Prep Kickoff Classic, with quarterback Eli Cobb overcoming cramps to help lead a decisive late drive on August 28 in Detroit.

North Farmington High School opened its 2026 football season with a dramatic 14-13 win over Birmingham Groves during the Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University in Detroit. The game, held on Friday, August 28, saw the Raiders rally in the fourth quarter after a series of setbacks caused by player cramping and defensive pressure.

Quarterback Eli Cobb, who battled cramps throughout the second half, delivered a pivotal play midway through the fourth quarter. On a zone read, Cobb broke free for a 65-yard run, setting up first-and-goal from the Groves 8-yard line. Two plays later, sophomore running back Ryan Jones scored a touchdown, giving North Farmington a one-point lead.

Late Defensive Stand Secures Win

Birmingham Groves responded by driving down the field in the final minute, reaching the North Farmington goal line with just 30 seconds remaining. The Falcons attempted a 20-yard field goal to reclaim the lead, but the kick struck the left upright and bounced away, sealing the Raiders' victory.

North Farmington's defense played a critical role in the second half, limiting Groves' standout running back Jeremiah Whitley to just 17 rushing yards after halftime. Linebackers Jaden Rodgers and Riley Carruthers led the defensive effort, helping contain Groves' offense and preserve the narrow lead.

Key Plays and Game Highlights

Groves opened the scoring with a 75-yard touchdown run by Whitley on their first possession. North Farmington answered with a 72-yard touchdown pass from Cobb to senior Carter Asbell, who made a fingertip catch in the end zone. Although a previous 60-yard connection between Cobb and Asbell was negated by a holding penalty, the duo capitalized on the next play. Groves blocked the extra point, maintaining a 7-6 advantage after the first quarter.

Both defenses tightened as the game progressed, with Groves' front seven, led by defensive end Malik Cipullo, applying consistent pressure. Whitley finished with 154 rushing yards on 25 carries, but North Farmington allowed only one run longer than 10 yards in the second half-a 17-yard scramble by Groves quarterback Ayrton Zeile.

Context for North Farmington and Groves

The win marks a strong start for North Farmington, who overcame adversity and a late deficit against a Groves team that has reached the Division 2 state semifinals in three of the past four years. According to North Farmington coach Jon Herstein, the victory was a result of a full team effort, with several players stepping up in unexpected roles due to cramping and fatigue.

The Prep Kickoff Classic is an annual event that brings together top high school football programs from across Michigan to compete at Wayne State University. The close contest between North Farmington and Birmingham Groves highlights the competitive nature of the event and sets the tone for the rest of the season for both teams.