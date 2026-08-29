Farmington Hills Junk Removal Company Offers Back-to-School Decluttering Tips

As the new school year approaches, Two Men and a Junk Truck in Farmington Hills is helping families clear out unwanted items with full-service removal, donation partnerships, and a free community event on September 15

With the start of the school year just weeks away, families in Farmington Hills are looking for ways to simplify their homes and routines. Two Men and a Junk Truck, a local junk removal company, is encouraging residents to take advantage of the season to declutter and prepare for fall.

The company reports that many homeowners underestimate what can be removed, often overlooking large or awkward items such as old appliances, exercise equipment, mattresses, water heaters, pool tables, and even hot tubs. According to Two Men and a Junk Truck, their crews handle the entire process, retrieving items from any part of the home-including basements, garages, and upper floors-so customers do not need to move anything themselves.

How the Service Works

Pricing for junk removal is based on the volume of items rather than a flat rate. Removing a single item typically starts at $89, while up to two items can cost around $149. Before any work begins, a crew member provides an on-site estimate, and customers are free to decline the quote with no obligation. The company emphasizes that its two-person teams do all the heavy lifting, eliminating the need for residents to haul items to the curb or up and down stairs.

Focus on Donation and Reuse

Two Men and a Junk Truck prioritizes keeping usable items out of landfills by partnering with local donation centers. Items such as gently used backpacks, furniture, and household goods are donated or repurposed whenever possible. This approach aims to give unwanted belongings a second life and reduce waste in the community.

Upcoming Free Giveaway Event

As part of its commitment to reuse, the company is hosting a free community event called "Junk to Gems" on September 15. The event will be held at both the Farmington Hills and Brownstown Township locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents can browse and take home items that have been collected but not yet donated or resold, including furniture and household goods, at no cost. A preview of available items will be posted on the company's Facebook page ahead of the event. More details are available at twomenandajunktruck.com.

Junk removal services like those offered by Two Men and a Junk Truck can help families prepare for the school year by clearing out space and reducing clutter. By focusing on donation and reuse, the company supports both local households and community organizations while minimizing landfill waste.