Youth United to use grant for beautifying CARES campus

Youth United, which facilitates opportunities for multicultural teens to explore their common values while serving others, will use a $1,500 grant from Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families to beautify the CARES of Farmington Hills campus in 2022.

“These projects will support the mental and spiritual well-being of CARES clients,” said Laura Hedgecock, a co-leader of the intergenerational, interfaith planning team. “It’s a concrete way to demonstrate respect and dignity to those struggling financially.”

Teen leader Zahabiyah Rasheed has experienced this in previous years. “After making art for CARES, I could see an instantaneous difference in the building’s atmosphere. It was brighter and happier—somewhere you would want to come.”

Formed in 1995 to enrich the lives of youth and families in the Farmington and Farmington Hills community, FFHFYF supports philanthropic leadership by making strategic grants to groups that address community needs and opportunities.

Reported by Farmington Voice