Youth Theatre presents ‘James and the Giant Peach’ this month

Farmington Hills Youth Theatre‘s spring production follows the adventures of a young man whose fruitful voyage takes him on a spectacular adventure.

“James and the Giant Peach Jr.” runs at the Costick Center March 16-29, with performances at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Based on one of Roald Dahl’s most quirky and cherished stories, “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” opens as James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree. He discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls it into the ocean, and launches a journey of enormous proportions.

James befriends fellow travelers that are also riding the giant piece of fruit across the ocean; facing hunger, sharks, and plenty of charming disagreements along the way. The dangerous voyage is a success, but the adventure takes a whole new twist once they land on the Empire State Building.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at tinyurl.com/FHSStickets, in person at the Costick Center or by calling 248-473-1848.

Learn more about the Youth Theatre program at fhgov.com.