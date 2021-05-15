Youth & Families Foundation sponsors step up for 2021

Five local companies have renewed support that carried the Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families (FFHFYF) through a difficult year.

Beaumont Farmington Hills, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Hubbell Roth & Clark, Sellers Buick GMC, and Wright Beamer have signed on for 2021. All maintained their sponsorship last year, when the Foundation was unable to hold its annual gala due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the ongoing uncertainty in the world at this moment in time, it’s wonderful that they have all stepped up to be our corporate sponsors both in 2020 and 2021,” said administrator Liz Hood. “Last year, support from our sponsors enabled us to continue our regular grant cycles as well as introduce an emergency grant program. We are so grateful to all of them, and excited to be working together again this year.”

To join the corporate sponsor roster for 2021, or to learn more, call 248-426-1190 or write to lizhood@ffhfoundation.org.