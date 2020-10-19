Your Voice: Warner Mansion Ghost Day thank you

TO THE EDITOR:

A special thank you to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home in Farmington for their support in the Governor Warner Mansion’s Ghost Day on the grounds this past Sunday.

The Ghost Day was born from the desire to host a Halloween type event and still follow the COVID-19 restrictions. It was the strength of 10 of the Mansion Volunteers who dressed in their finest Victorian attire or spooky witch costumes that talked about Victorian mourning’s and traditions, read children stories along with ghost stories from folklore about Michigan and Farmington Township.

We would like to thank our audience and volunteers who participated in this event. We tried something different that we found was fun for our presenters and entertaining for our audience and perhaps next year we could try again in an expanded version.

Along with having fun, we were able to secure $298 in donations during this event to help meet a donation goal of $1,200 to fund a replacement cellar door for the mansion.

Mary-Jeanne Shore

Governor Warner Mansion