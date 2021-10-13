Your Voice: Taylor deserves a second term in Farmington

TO THE EDITOR:

Maria Taylor is deeply committed to maintaining Farmington’s historical character, while always looking for creative ways to improve the downtown and all of the neighborhoods.

As long-time residents of Farmington, we have appreciated her attention to many matters touching the daily life of the residents and the attractiveness of the City. We have observed Maria’s work on the City Council these past 3 years and watched her tireless efforts to seek out and listen to residents… and to be present and involved in multiple community activities.

Her ideas, voice and hard work on the Council deserve a second term.

Pam & George Wright

Farmington

