Your Voice: Supports Schneemann, Waun

TO THE EDITOR:

My vote will be for council candidates who bring the most experience and have generated real results.

Steve Schneeman is a past Mayor with great knowledge of the city budget, master plan and operations. Steve has contributed greatly to our city through his participation on the DDA’s Design Committee and his investment in development in our city. He is an architect and provided the updated façade design for the historic Farmington State Savings Bank building. He owns a home in downtown, he owns a building in the city. He gets results!

Cathy Waun has served on our Planning Commission for years and on our Downtown Art Committee too. She is a leader in the effort to win grants for our downtown art projects. Cathi secured the first grant won when our Downtown Art committee was still new. She is on the board of the Friends of the Farmington Community Library and KickstART Farmington. She owns a home in Farmington and has been involved in economic development efforts to benefit our city. She gets results!

We would be fortunate to Steve Schneeman continue on Council and to have Cathi Waun join council.

Tom Buck

Farmington

Reported by Joni Hubred