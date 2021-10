TO THE EDITOR:

Granted these are op-ed pieces that are published. But I have seen Pam Green and her husband discussing the opposition to the slate which was created by Maria Taylor, but yet supporting her.

In my opinion why so? Is that because there has been so much negative publicity toward the slate and maybe her reelection is in danger. As others seem to publicly endorsing who they support, I would say I support anyone but Maria Taylor.

Melissa Peura

Farmington

