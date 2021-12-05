Your Voice: Shares data on student achievement

Editor’s note: For context, read YOUR VOICE: DOES ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE MATTER AT FPS? and YOUR VOICE: RESPONDS TO CRITICISM OF FPS ACHIEVEMENT

TO THE EDITOR:

Ms. Fox, thank you for taking the time to respond. Admittedly, the Fountas & Pinnell assessment portion of my op-ed was anecdotal. It was one of many events throughout my daughter’s nine years in the district that have made us question the goals of the Farmington Public School district.

The three teachers were acquaintances that offered the explanation, worked then and continue to work in the Farmington District as elementary teachers. It is interesting that you, as a school board member, chose to focus on that story that I explained as a concerned parent rather than addressing the much more important issue of Academic Excellence in the Farmington School District. I’m hoping it was not an attempt to discredit but in today’s world, who knows.

In an effort to show exactly what I meant; below is data provided to the public by the state of Michigan. No punches, just reliable data.

Source: mischooldata.org

Percentage of Students Meeting College Readiness Benchmarks (2016 – 2021) (STATE OF MICHIGAN DATA)

All Students (North Farmington)

TOTAL SCORE SAT / COMPOSITE ACT- Percentage Met Readiness 2016 -52.9%

2021 -47.5%

DECREASE of 5.4%

MATHEMATICS – Percentage Met Readiness

2016 -57.3%

2021 -48.7%

DECREASE of 8.6%

EVIDENCE BASED READING AND WRITING

2016 -69.5%

2021 67.7%

DECREASE OF 1.8%

This cannot be blamed on Covid. The data clearly shows a five year statistical downward trend at North Farmington High School. That trend is similar in most schools throughout the district.

The assessments used are consistent over time and grade level. Some worse, some not as bad. Most are trending down. Any attempt to blame it on tests should fall on deaf ears. The new version of the SAT started in 2016 so the measurement tool is consistent throughout the data.

The way I see it, and I do see it, I have attended and watched many school board meetings. In the nine years my family has been a part of this district I can’t recall any significant discussion about Academic Excellence. I can recall many discussions about the achievement gap.

Peter Strickfaden

Farmington Hills

