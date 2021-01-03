Your Voice: ‘Robertson Brothers Homes best fit for MTC’

TO THE EDITOR:

The City of Farmington is most fortunate that Robertson Brothers Homes has put forth a proposal for the MTC (Maxfield Training Center) property which is attractive, innovative and appropriate.

The proposed development of 59 owner-occupied townhomes fits the 3-acre site and, most importantly, the wishes of neighbors for a compatible residential community adjacent to their Historic neighborhood. Robertson Brothers is an experienced builder of high-quality communities, whose project would positively transform the former school site for the betterment of the neighborhood and the entire downtown.

As concerned residents who have monitored the MTC saga over the years, we are thrilled that RB Homes has maintained their interest in building in Farmington. Therefore, we highly recommend that the Farmington City Council accept and proceed with the proposal from Robertson Brothers Homes.

For Farmington Residents for Responsible Development,

Jane and Rick Gundlach

Kevin Gromley

Farmington