Your Voice: Responds to criticism of FPS achievement

TO THE EDITOR:

It is interesting that your friends provided you with their reason for the FPS (Farmington Public Schools) teacher’s reluctance to test over a certain skill level with the Fountas & Pinnell assessment tool: “We asked some friends that were teachers, and they explained that it was likely a form of self-censorship by the teacher.”

I respectfully ask why did you not speak to the FPS Curriculum Department to discuss your concerns to better understand the teacher’s perspective before creating this public statement? I believe the FPS Curriculum Department would have provided first handed information specific to your daughter instead of asking some friends that were teachers with a likely notion.

Using the weight of the above statement to create a theory without first-hand information/data is concerning at best.

Mable Fox

Farmington Hills

