Your Voice: Perrot announces council candidacy

TO THE EDITOR:

My name is Geof Perrot and I am excited to announce my candidacy for Farmington City Council in the upcoming November election.

As some may recall, I also ran for City Council in 2019 and the need for more experienced, executive leadership is just as great now as it was then.

I have been deeply engaged in the long-term planning of our beloved city for several years, first via the Zoning Board of Appeals and now as the Vice-Chairperson of the Planning Commission. This experience has allowed me to develop great working relationships with several city leaders throughout Farmington. Most of these city leaders are also Farmington residents, so please, if you see them around town, ask them about me.

I want our children to have the opportunity as adults to enjoy the quality of life in Farmington we do today. Our beautiful city did not happen by accident, as it is the result of having the right people, with the right skills, advocating on the behalf of all Farmington residents. My campaign is centered on:

1. Public Safety – It all starts here. We must develop long-range budget planning to ensure our streets are safe for future generations.

2. Smart, informed development – Prioritized, strategic city planning that maximizes the space for residential or commercial use. All developments should enhance the surrounding neighborhood, but also create benefit for all residents.

3. Neighborhood Focused – I am a firm believer that strong neighborhoods make strong towns, and we must focus our precious resources on improving the conditions of our neighborhoods.

I look forward to discussing your concerns as I campaign throughout this election season. I respectfully ask for your support to help get Farmington on track for a bright future! In addition, I encourage you to visit my campaign page, facebook.com/geofperrotFarmington, to learn more about me and my campaign.

Geof Perrot

Farmington