Your Voice: First Presbyterian Church says thank you

TO THE EDITOR:

First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, the Church of the Open Hands is extending a great big thank you.

On Saturday, January 23, two minivans were filled with donations of personal hygiene items. You donated shampoo, conditioner, body wash, shaving supplies, feminine hygiene products, diapers, wipes, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, and more. The collection was valued at more than $1500.

All the items were delivered to Lighthouse as a portion of the support given during our church’s host week. These items cannot be purchased with SNAP (what we used to call food stamps), so Lighthouse clients must find a way to purchase them during a time in their lives when they have extraordinarily little to no income. One thing was clear, everyone that donated was happy to do so. Congregation and community members opened their hands, hearts, wallets, and trunks with all in joy!

Lighthouse is struggling to support people in need throughout Oakland County as we all navigate the extra stressors the pandemic has added to an already difficult situation. Lighthouse sends a big thank you and a sigh of relief that they can continue to serve. First Presbyterian sends a big thank you polished with pride that Farmington is such a caring and generous community.