Your Voice: Farmington candidates may have radical agenda

TO THE EDITOR:

Three candidates are running for Farmington Council together–Taylor, DeLind, Balk. Their platform mentions bread and butter issues such as fixing sewers, power outages and preserving Farmington’s character. But radical changes underlie the code words that slip out–Inclusivity, DEI (Divide, Enslave, Intrude?), Climate Change, Equity.

How radical? They participated in a Zoom forum hosted by Community Equity Organization (COE). The topic, “How will you address equity?” Equity doesn’t mean equal opportunity under the law.

COE “exists to fight against systemic racism and inequality.” And “To create an equity based socio-economic environment.” https://www.community-equity.org.

Isn’t this the Critical Race Theory agenda?

Bill Lubaway

Farmington

Reported by admin