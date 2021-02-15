Your Voice: City council should value residents’ input

TO THE EDITOR:

Recently, Farmington City Council was presented with a petition which asked the Council to select a developer of owner-occupied townhomes, rather than a developer of higher-density rental units, for the Maxfield Training Center (MTC) property. The petition has been signed by 85 residents from a variety of neighborhoods across the City.

The response to this petition echoes the sentiment of the 2013 Farmington Vision Plan where, in a city-sponsored survey, the public participants expressed a desire for “moderate growth” in Farmington, characterized by “maintain[ing] character,” “expand[ing] housing options,” and “increased density 1-3 stories.”

Public feedback was similar for the 2019 Master Plan. This time, however, the desire for growth was “slightly lower than the appetite for growth identified five years earlier” in the 2013 Vision Plan. Additionally, a majority of survey participants believed that Farmington needed less “luxury apartments” and that it had the “right amount” of market-rate apartments.

As officials who are elected to serve the citizens of Farmington, City Council should accord significant weight to the residents’ opinions regarding development projects. High-density, 4-story apartment buildings do not fit with the idea of moderate growth, nor do they “maintain the character” of the neighboring Historic District.

City Council should follow the 2019 Master Plan and opt for the “missing middle” for the MTC property, which includes housing options like “townhomes, duplexes and condos.” By selecting Robertson Brothers Homes, the Council can both follow the long-term visioning and planning for Farmington and satisfy the wishes and concerns of the residents whom they serve.

Donna and David Armstrong

Farmington