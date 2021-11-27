Your Holly Days, Greens Gifts & Giving Market guide

Downtown Farmington’s Holly Days celebration looks different this year. Here’s your guide to activities on Saturday, November 27:

Free movies – Farmington Civic Theater, 33332 Grand River

Starting at 10 a.m., enjoy showings of “Shrek the Halls” and “The Polar Express” in exchange for a donation to the Farmington Area Goodfellows. They’ll take new and unwrapped toys, new books, nonperishable foods with 2022 expiration dates and beyond, and cash or check. Fifty percent of the concession stand sales during the movies also go to the Goodfellows. Learn more at facebook.com/FarmingtonCivicTheater/events/.

Greens, Gifts, and Giving Market – Walter Sundquist Pavilion & Riley Park

Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m., this special market will feature fresh-made wreaths, centerpieces, roping, holiday greens, and seasonal produce, as well as gift items created by local artisans. The Farmington Elks will serve up hot chili for a donation to their local charity programs. They’ll also collect nonperishable food item donations. Learn more at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.

Visits with Santa – The Farmington Garage, 33014 Grand River

Bring the kids out to talk with Santa 12-4 p.m. This year, families wanting photos should bring their own cameras and/or cell phones. Learn more at facebook.com/events/913199819316465/.

Parking

To view a map of parking areas in downtown Farmington, visit cms3files.revize.com/farmingtondda/document_center/TimeLimitedParking.pdf

Reported by Farmington Voice