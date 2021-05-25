Your Farmington area Memorial Day weekend

Farmington and Farmington Hills celebrate the 2021 Memorial Day weekend May 29-31. Here’s what you should know about the holiday:

Trash and recycling pickup

Trash, recycling, and yard waste collection moves one day during the week, with no pickup on Monday and Friday’s collection on Saturday. Learn more at farmgov.com or fhgov.com.

Building closures

All local government offices will be closed for business on Monday, as will U.S. Post Offices in downtown Farmington and on 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. Both locations have Automated Postal Centers, where customers can buy postage and mail packages up to 70 pounds. The Farmington Community Library buildings are closed May 29-31, with book drops closing at 6 p.m. on May 28.

No Memorial Day Parade

The Xemplar Club and American Legion Groves-Walker Post #346 virtual parade returns at memorialdayparade.us, where you’ll find an updated video and an opportunity to share a word of thanks to our local veterans. Organizers say the live parade will return in 2022.

Farmington Farmers Market

The Saturday market opens as usual between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park. Join the Walkabouts walking club at 10 a.m., sign up for a free market basket giveaway, and shop vendors spread out between the pavilion and Market Street. For the latest market information, visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com or facebook.com/FarmingtonMarket.

Heritage Park Splash Pad open

The Heritage Park Splash Pad at 24915 Farmington Rd. offers a series of fountains and sprayers, with picnic facilities nearby. It’s open daily, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Before you go, learn more at fhgov.com.