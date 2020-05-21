Your Farmington area Memorial Day weekend guide

With a new Executive Order issued Thursday, Memorial Day weekend brings the return of small gatherings with 10 or fewer people and social distancing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Here’s what else you should know about this long weekend:

Farmington Farmers Market

Open Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., the market is operating with new safety protocols. New this week: more vendors, flowers and bedding plants, and family shopping. Learn more: FARMINGTON FARMERS MARKET WILL ADD FLOWERS ON SATURDAY

Trash and recycling pick-up

Trash, recycling, and yard waste collection will be delayed one day during the week, with no pick-up on Monday. Friday’s collection will be made on Saturday.

Holiday closures

All government offices will be closed for business on Monday, as will U.S. Post Offices in downtown Farmington and on 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. Both locations have Automated Postal Centers, where customers can buy postage and mail packages up to 70 pounds.

Memorial Day Parade

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Xemplar Club and American Legion Groves-Walker Post #346 have cancelled Monday’s parade. You can participate in a virtual parade at memorialdayparade.us, where you’ll find an updated video of the 2019 parade and an opportunity to enter a comment expressing your appreciation for local veterans, first responders, and front-line and essential pandemic workers.