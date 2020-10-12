Your Farmington area Halloween, trick-or-treating guide

While some traditional events won’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, kids can still trick-or-treat and enjoy Halloween in Farmington and Farmington Hills.

Neither city has set hours for the holiday. Typically, households offering treats will leave their porch lights on.

The Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Farmington Farmers Market trick-or-treating events, which would have happened on Saturday, October 31, have been cancelled. The Farmers Market encourages vendors and shoppers to come in costume for what will be the last market of the season.

A “Ravencrow” contest, spooky stories, and more are part of the DDA’s Grand Raven Festival, which continues through October. Family-friendly, drive-in movies will be held on Friday nights in the Village Commons parking lot near Sidecar Slider Bar, 32720 Grand River. Pre-show festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. for these classics: October 16-“The Addams Family”, October 23-“The Birds”, and October 30-“Hotel Transylvania”). The festival is sponsored by GLP Financial Group. Learn more on the DDA website.

Here are other ways you can safety celebrate:

Trunk or treat events

Farmington Hills Church of God, 25717 Power Rd, Farmington Hills – Saturday, October 17, 3-5 p.m.

Drive through a parking lot of cars filled with lots of goodies. Stop at each car, where candy will be delivered in a safe way. Face masks will be required for car hosts. Learn more: facebook.com/events/4762456093827110/.

CARES of Farmington Hills, 27835 Shiawassee, Farmington Hills – Sunday, October 25, 1-5 p.m.

Hosted by Grifols Biomat, this is a drive-through event. For more information about how to participate, write to kostach@caresfh.org.

Add a trunk-or-treat event to the list by sending details to joni@farmingtonvoice.com.

Safety tips

The Farmington Hills Police Department offers these tips for a safe and fun Halloween:

Talk with children about social distancing guidelines and expectations.

Trick-or-treat with people from your own household.

Wear a protective face mask covering both mouth and nose. A Halloween costume mask is not a substitute for a protective cloth mask. Do not wear a protective cloth mask and a costume mask together since it may cause difficulty breathing.

Keep a six-foot distance from others not in your group.

Only go to homes with safety measures in place such as one-way trick-or-treating, where children line up for grab and go goodies and exit in the opposite direction while continuing to social distance.

Guide children to always stay on the right side of the road to ensure distance.

While outdoors always remember:

Look both ways when crossing the street. Walk on sidewalks whenever available.

If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

Never cut across yards or use alleys.

Add reflective tape for visibility on costumes.

Carry a cell phone for quick communication.

Carry a flashlight with fresh batteries. To stay visible at night, stop by the Farmington Hills Police Department, 31655 W. 11 Mile Rd., and get a free blinking light available to all residents.

Tips for homeowners:

Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters. Consider handing out candy in an open space where social distancing is possible.

Line up individually wrapped candy bags at the end of your driveway for trick-or-treaters to grab.

Use duct tape to mark six-foot lines in front of your home or driveway.

Distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact.

Consider celebrating Halloween with some alternative low-risk activities such as:

Pumpkin carving and decorating with family.

A scavenger hunt where children get lists of Halloween-themed items to look for while walking outdoors from house-to-house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.

A neighborhood costume parade.

A virtual Halloween party or contest.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has also created a Halloween safety tips flyer: michigan.gov/documents/coronavirus/Halloween_Guidance_703282_7.pdf.