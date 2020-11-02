Your local Election Day guide (even if you’ve already voted)

Whether or not you’ve cast your ballot, there are a few things you should know about Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, in Farmington and Farmington Hills:

Some city buildings are closed

City Hall and the Costick Activities Center in Farmington Hills will be closed on November 3, except for election business. With an anticipated record turnout, officials expect many voters will come to City Hall to register, vote, or drop off their ballots. And the Absent Voter Counting Board will be processing more than 26,000 absent voter ballots at the Costick Center.

Farmington Public Schools closed

The district has scheduled a professional training day for teachers. Students will not have classes on Election Day.

Absent voter ballots

You can drop off your absent voter ballot at your City Hall until 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you’ve changed your mind and want to vote in person, here’s how:

Bring the ballot to your polling place. Election workers will collect it and issue a regular ballot.

No ballot? No problem. You will be asked to sign an affidavit before receiving your regular ballot.

To make sure your absent voter ballot has been received, track it here: mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index.

Still undecided?

Check out our dedicated candidate/election information pages: F2H Votes 2020 and Election Essentials.

Review your ballot on Farmington or Farmington Hills city websites.

Other sources of nonpartisan candidate information:

Find your polling location online

Maps and lists of polling places are available on city websites:

Or check with the State of Michigan: mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index

You can register to vote on Election Day.

Voters can register, with proof of residency, and vote at their City Clerk’s office until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

At your polling place

Polls are open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. (If you are in line at 8 p.m., you can still cast your vote.)

A big turnout combined with social distancing could lead to lines stretching outdoors, so dress for the weather. (The current forecast is a high of 55 degrees and cloudy, but no rain.) COVID-19 safety measures will include plexiglass shields, plenty of hand sanitizer, and regular sanitizing of pens, ballot sleeves, and polling booths. Masks are strongly recommended, but not required, in polling places.

Polling places are nonpartisan territory. Don’t wear any campaign-related clothing, including hats and face-masks, and keep campaign flyers and brochures out of sight.

Bring your photo identification. You can cast a ballot without it, but will be required to sign an affidavit. For more information, read A Guide to Voter ID/Affidavit at the Polls on the State of Michigan website.

Silence your cell phone inside the polling place. Ballot selfies are allowed, but only inside the voting booth.

Election Day questions?

Call your City Clerk: Farmington – 248-474-5500, ext. 2218, Farmington Hills – 248-871-2410.