Your Farmington area 2020 state-wide primary election guide

Farmington area voters go to the polls Tuesday, August 4, to choose the candidates from their party who will appear on the November 3 ballot.

In this partisan election, voters must choose only candidates on their party’s side of the ballot. Crossing over will spoil the ballot. There is one non-partisan race, and the flip side of the ballot includes candidates for party convention delegates.

Here’s what you should know about Election Day in Farmington and Farmington Hills:

Voter registration

You can register to vote until 8 p.m. on Election Day, at your City Clerk’s office. Once registered, you may vote at the Clerk’s office, or take proof of registration to your precinct and vote there.

You can check this website to learn whether you’re registered to vote: mvic.sos.state.mi.us/.

Absent Voter ballots

You can still apply for and receive an absent voter ballot until 4 p.m. on Monday, August 3, at your City Clerk’s office, but you must vote your ballot before leaving the building.

If you have not cast your absent voter ballot, you can turn it in at City Hall any time before 8 p.m. on Election Day. You may also still vote in person at your precinct.

Voting in person

City Clerk’s offices have sample ballots posted at fhgov.com and farmgov.com.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Local election results will be electronically transmitted to Oakland County. Unofficial results will be posted at oakgov.com after polls close.

Expect some changes due to COVID-19.

Election workers will enforce social distancing and allow a limited number of voters in the polling place at one time. They will also need time to disinfect polling booths after every voter. You can help them out by watching for floor markings to help you distance from other voters. You are not required to wear a mask inside the polling place.

You can find your polling location online.

Precinct maps are available on city websites:

You can also check with the State of Michigan: https://webapps.sos.state.mi.us/MVIC/.

You don’t need ID to vote, but it’ll speed up the process.

Voters who don’t have accepted identification can still vote, but must sign an affidavit before casting a ballot. Learn more about ID requirements at michigan.gov.

Leave the campaign lit at home.

You cannot wear or carry anything campaign-related into your polling place. Election workers may ask you to turn t-shirts inside out, or stow hats, buttons, mailers, etc. in your pocket or bag.

Stash your cell phone.

Cell phone use is generally not allowed in polling places. You may use your phone in the voting booth to help you fill out your ballot, and you may take a photo of your ballot while you are in the voting booth. Learn more: michigan.gov/sos/0,4670,7-127-5647_12539_29836-202491–,00.html

Still undecided?

Here’s a link to all of our election-related information: farmingtonvoice.com/f2h-votes-2020/