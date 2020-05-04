Yes, you can shop local for Mother’s Day

With more retail stores now offering curbside and delivery services during the COVID-19 crisis, Farmington area residents have plenty of opportunities to shop local for Mother’s Day.

The Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will on Thursday, May 7, host a Mother’s Day edition of its virtual Ladies Night IN on Facebook.

From 5-9 p.m., you can shop downtown merchants and win gift cards by entering raffles and contests. More than 350 Facebook users participated in the first Ladies NIght IN, held April 23.

Prior to the event, the DDA will release a schedule of featured downtown businesses. Participants can purchase items and pick them up in time to surprise Mom. Learn more on Facebook.

We’ve found other special offers to help you shop local, and you can add to the list by texting the deals you’ve found to 248-568-0581 or writing to joni@farmingtonvoice.com.

M Mazzoni Jewelers

Offering 25 percent off gift cards and all online items through May 16. Curbside pickup available. Call 248-478-3300, or shop online and learn more at mmazzonijewelers.com.

Emery’s Creative Jewelers

Offering virtual gift certificates and online shopping at emeryscreativejewelers.com. Call 248-855-0433, direct message on Facebook, or write to emeryscreative@sbcglobal.net for curbside pick-up.

Give mom a break by ordering delivery or takeout for your Mother’s Day celebration. Check out our list of restaurants offering carryout and/or delivery, and special Mother’s Day deals: UPDATED GUIDE TO FARMINGTON AREA RESTAURANTS.