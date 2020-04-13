Yard waste pickup possible, but don’t count on it

While yard waste collection has been suspended in Farmington and Farmington Hills, Waste Management may pick up on days when enough workers are available.

The company last month limited its collections to regular trash and recyclable collection, because of staffing concerns.

According to a Monday City of Farmington Hills social media post, “This decision was made because garbage and recycling pose a health risk if not collected in a timely manner. Yard waste and bulk items do not pose a health risk and are therefore currently suspended.”

City of Farmington residents have had access to collection containers at Shiawassee and Drake Parks.

Farmington Hills residents were asked to store yard waste until collection resumes. While there is no guarantee of collection, residents may now bring it to the curb on their regular pick-up day.

If bags and bins are not collected, residents should store them again until their next collection day.

The suspension of large item and Simple Recycling collection remain in place, and household hazardous waste (HHW) collection events have been cancelled.

Residents can drop off HHW items at ERG Environmental, 13040 Merriman Road in Livonia, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. There’s no cost. Call 734-437-9650 to learn more.

To learn more about trash and yard waste collection, visit farmgov.com/City-Services/Public-Services.aspx in Farmington, or fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/Department-of-Public-Services-(Public-Works).aspx in Farmington Hills.