Workers 45+ can ‘recharge’ careers with virtual JVS program

JVS Human Services will offer a new Recharge! virtual career development program for workers 45 and older who want to reinvent their working lives and find a fresh professional path.

Recharge! is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., October 26-November 18.

Research from the Retirement Equity Lab published June 2021 showed that at least 1.7 million more older workers than expected retired because of the pandemic recession, with college degrees affording some protection against early retirement. Black workers without a college degree experienced the highest increase in retirement before 65.

In April 2021, testimony by the Economic Policy Institute to the Senate Special Committee on Aging said that the pandemic had devastated older workers, with millions losing their jobs.

“There are challenges, but we are here to help navigate any obstacles and help our participants explore new options,” Sherrie James, career counselor for JVS Human Services, said in a press release. “Sometimes people need to do some real soul-searching, for example, if they have been unemployed for some time and they don’t have the abilities for a position. However, we can point participants in the right direction for getting skills, such as computer training, that could make their dreams a reality.”

James added age is not a barrier to taking the class: she had even had a call from a couple in their 80s who were looking for advice on getting jobs.

The program requires registration and $40 material fees, although financial hardship will not be a barrier. To register writer to sjames@jvshumanservices.org or call 248-233-4472.

